Biochips Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 34.35 Billion by 2030 - Reports and Data

The global biochips market size was USD 12.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biochips Market size is expected to reach USD 34.35 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of biochips in proteomics, genomics, and drug discovery coupled with high investment in Research & Development (R&D) is driving market revenue growth.

Biochip technologies have a significant impact on genomic research because high-density microarray chips with relatively large detection systems are useful in research laboratories for monitoring the expression of large numbers of genes in parallel. However, small and inexpensive integrated biochips that combine probe arrays with sensor microchips are most suitable for medical diagnosis at the site of care. Various fields such as drug discovery, gene discovery, medical diagnostics, and toxicological research are benefitting from the use of biochip technologies.

Biochips are increasingly being utilized within the field of biomedical and biotechnological research. With headway in innovation, there has been a rise in adoption of biochips in proteomics, such as in microarrays. The benefits of protein biochips include low test consumption and its inclination toward miniaturization. These characteristics of microarrays are imperative for proteome-wide analysis.

However, biochip systems comprise probes formatted in micro scales on glass surfaces, which further require automated robotic tools for scanning and handling micro-scale samples. The requirement for specific techniques and tools for the implementation of biochip technology makes it quite sophisticated and considerably expensive, which may hinder product adoption, thereby restricting industry growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2021, PathogenDx, Inc., a biotechnology innovator based in Tucson, Arizona announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its patented COVID-19 multiplexed viral diagnostic assay, DetectX-Rv. DetectX-Rv is an RT-PCR and DNA microarray hybridization test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 swabs.

DNA chip segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to extensive applications scope of DNA chips in biotechnology and drug discovery. Moreover, DNA biochips are widely used for the detection of mutations in specific genes and to detect the differences in gene expression levels in cells.

In 2021, microfluidics segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share. The segmental growth is driven by surge in demand for POC-diagnostic devices such as glucose monitoring and pregnancy test kits. Microfluidics-based biochips are soon expected to revolutionize clinical diagnosis, DNA sequencing, and other laboratory procedures involving molecular biology.

Glass segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Glass-based substrates are in high demand for various applications as they are less sensitive to heat and organic environments as compared to polymer-based biochips.

In-vitro diagnostics segment accounted for a considerably large revenue share in 2021. The robust growth can be attributed to extensive applications of biochips in every form of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), including lab-on-chip application, protein microarray application, DNA application, and other array applications.

Hospitals & diagnostic center segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing use of biochips in hospitals and diagnostic centers because of advantages such as reduction of time and cost, and ability to deliver high throughput without the need for heavy and bulky instruments.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a fast growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid growth in the life sciences industry in countries such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Biochips market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

bioMerieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Fluidigm

Illumina, Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cepheid

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Biochips Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook:

DNA Chip

Lab – on – Chips

Protein Chip

Others

Technology Outlook:

Microfluidics

Microarray

Substrate Materials Outlook:

Glass

Polymers

Silicon

Others

Application Outlook:

Genomics

Proteomics

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Disease Diagnostics

Agriculture

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Biochips report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• the Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key market aspects are illuminated in the report:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Biochips market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Biochips market, the years measured, and the study points.

Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.

Manufacture by Region: This Global Biochips report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets.

