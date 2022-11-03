In-memory Database Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Relational database is analysed to hold highest share 31.67% in 2021 as it offers standard interfaces to integrate data and reporting.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-memory Database Market is estimated to reach $9.34 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 19.31% during the forecast 2022-2027. In-memory databases are purpose-built database management system that rely primarily on memory for data storage, in contrast to databases that store data on disk, solid-state drives (SSDs) or other computer data storage. In-memory data stores are designed to enable minimal response times by eliminating the need to access disks and are used for wide range of applications such as data analytics, transactions and others by performing different processing operations such as online analytical processing, online transaction processing respectively.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/In-memory-Database-Market-Research-500771

Key Takeaways

1. Increasing demand of faster data processing systems coupled with massive rise in the amount of data being generated from various industries tend to drive the demand of In-memory database solutions during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Relational database is analysed to hold highest share 31.67% in 2021 as it offers standard interfaces to integrate data and reporting.

3. IT & Telecommunication industry is analysed to hold the highest share 35.21% in the forecast period owing to the increasing amount of data generated across various enterprises which tend to drive the demand of in-memory database solutions.

4. North America is analysed to hold the highest share in 2021 owing to the availability of leading market players for the In-memory Database Market coupled with increasing investments in the infrastructure development in this region.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500771

Segmental Analysis:

In-memory Database Market Segment Analysis - By Database Type: By Database Type, the In-memory Database Market Report is segmented into Relational Database, SQL Database, NEWSQL Database, HyperSQL Database and Others. Relational Database is analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 21.11% in the database type of In-memory database market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The relational database segment is inevitably gaining traction in the in-memory database market as it offers standard interfaces to integrate data and reporting. Relational databases have been dominating the software industry over a long period, providing various mechanisms for storing data, concurrency control and transaction. These types of in-memory database use the main memory for carrying out operational transaction processing.

In-memory Database Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry: By End Use Industry, the In-memory Database Market Report is segmented into Government & Defense, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Others. IT & Telecommunication is analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 22.19% among other end use industries during the forecast period 2022-2027. The IT and Telecommunication industry has shown some massive operational transformations in last few years. The data generated has been increasing exponentially across various industries, especially the IT and telecommunication industry.

In-memory Database Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35% in 2021 for the In-memory Database Market owing to the availability of leading market players for the In-memory Database Market coupled with increasing investments in the infrastructure development in this region. The North American region has been the hub of many technological developments and computing for In-memory Database market which is analysed to be major driver for its market growth in this region. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Altibase Corporation, Aerospike Company, Microsoft Corporation, are all based out of the region. Moreover, with the rising expansion of cloud computing, Big Data analytics and the development of Internet of Things (IoT) in North America region are the major factors which has brought a significant growth in the demand for in-memory database systems in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the In-memory Database industry are:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Teradata Corporation

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Amazon Web Services

Click on the following link to buy the In-memory Database Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500771

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

In-memory Computing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/In-memory-Computing-Market-Research-500838

In-memory Analytics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/In-memory-Analytics-Market-Research-500689

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062