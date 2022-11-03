Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Will Hit USD 60.27 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% By 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) in agricultural tractors is the key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diesel exhaust fluid market size was USD 31.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Various governments from several countries across the globe have imposed stringent emission regulations which is the key factor driving the revenue growth of the market.

DEF is a urea and water solution that is injected into the exhaust stream of diesel vehicles to convert Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) gases (harmful emissions) into nitrogen and water. This system is known as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), and it was deployed by vehicle manufacturers in 2010 to meet Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission limits.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5573

Top Companies profiled in the market report are TotalEnergies, BASF SE, Brenntag SE, China Petrochemical Corporation, Yara International ASA, Valvoline, Castrol Limited, Cummins Inc., Graco Inc., and WinField United.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

SCR catalysts segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is a cutting-edge active emissions control technology system that reduces Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions from the tailpipe of newer generation diesel-powered vehicles and machinery to almost zero levels. One of the most affordable and fuel-efficient solutions for virtually eliminating emissions from diesel engines is SCR technology.

Agricultural tractors segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology is currently used by more modern off-road tractors, combine harvesters, and other diesel-powered agricultural vehicles to reduce pollution.

Pumps segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The urea-based Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is used to lower NOx emissions. Most new diesel vehicles need a DEF system to stay compliant with the increasingly strict vehicle emissions rules. Use the appropriate pumping and handling tools while maintaining the DEF system to avoid costly catalyst or DEF injector failures. In addition, careful engineering is necessary when developing DEF pumps since DEF contains urea, which can form crystals that sneak past joints and seals of poorly-designed equipment. The diesel exhaust fluid urea pump system is intended to transmit DEF fluid from a tank to diesel equipment securely and effectively. This helps facilities abide by stringent NOx emission rules. The DEF system is built with stainless steel piping and pumps to withstand even the harshest outside conditions.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/5573

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Passenger Cars

HCV

LCV

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

SCR Catalysts

DEF Tanks

DEF Injectors

DEF Supply Modules

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Construction Equipment

Agricultural Tractors

Others

Supply Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cans & Bottles

IBCs

Bulk

Pumps

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5573

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

Thanks for reading our report. For more details on customization, please connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to your needs.

For More Reports of Reports and Data:

Polycarbonate Panels Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585230056/polycarbonate-panels-market-revenue-growth-factors-trends-key-companies-forecast-to-2022-2030

Embossed Stainless-Steel Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585231627/embossed-stainless-steel-market-size-to-worth-at-a-cagr-of-5-9-by-2030-reports-and-data

Isopropyl Palmitate Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585232620/isopropyl-palmitate-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-7-by-2030-reports-and-data

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.