Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market 2022-2028: Demand For Better Quality Food Products Are Additionally Expected

The Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin market was valued at USD 39.43 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 66.48 Billion by the year 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market was valued at USD 39.43 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 66.48 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Glucose and maltodextrin are extensively used as sweeteners. The demand for cereal sweeteners is due to the event of the soft drinks industry. The need for beverages is rapidly increasing within the developing markets of Asia Pacific. However, juices and aerated drinks are often sweetened by using saccharose sugar or low-calorie syrups, fructose and glucose syrups are generally preferred. This can be because of the effectiveness of glucose syrups and dextrose and technical properties like improvement of viscosity and visual appearance of the food items.

A study has shown that maltodextrin increases the activity of Escherichia coli bacteria, which may have a role in the development of inflammatory bowel disease known as disease and Another study has linked maltodextrin to the growth of Salmonella bacteria, which may cause gastroenteritis and chronic inflammatory conditions. A recent study advised that maltodextrin may also accelerate the ability of cells to respond to bacteria. It could also suppress intestine defense mechanisms against them, leading to intestinal disorders. This may cause consumers to avoid purchasing the product in the first place, which may eventually hinder the market demand.

The growth of the beverage industry is principally attributed to the growth of the consumer base in developing regions like the Asia Pacific. Since the economy is improving in these regions, the consumption capacity of consumers has increased, which has led to an increase in demand for aerated drinks such as soft drinks and carbonated drinks and non-aerated drinks.

The Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• ADM (US),

• Ingredion (US),

• AGRANA (Austria),

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market Segmentation based on Product:

• Glucose

• Dextrose

• Maltodextrin

Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care products

• Paper & pulp

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Glucose Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

