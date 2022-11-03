U.S Will Accounted For Over 35% of Global Erythropoietin Drugs Demand in 2028 with A CAGR Of 5.7%

EPO Report

Global erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Erythropoietin/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO’s, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including cancer, HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shut down temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

Rise in prevalence of anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART). Hence, rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in incidences of end stage renal diseases (dialysis) has increased demand for EPO. Side effects associated with EPO including arterial hypertension, iron deficiency, and influenza-like syndrome and longer duration of EPO treatment (4-6 weeks) restrain growth of the erythropoietin drugs market. In addition, rise in trends of commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars, readily available reimbursements, favorable government regulations, and increase in level of awareness regarding benefits of EPO therapeutics boost growth of the erythropoietin drugs market.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of product, the epoetin-alfa held largest share in the global erythropoietin drugs market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the kidney disorders held the largest erythropoietin drugs market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the kidney disorder segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Market Are:

The global erythropoietin drugs market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Roche, Hospira Inc., Biocon, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

Erythropoietin Drugs Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Erythropoietin Drugs Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

