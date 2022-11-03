Global Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Growth Trajectory

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022”, the hospital acquired infections testing kits market share is predicted to reach a value of $1.12 billion in 2021 to $1.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The global hospital acquired infections testing kits market is expected to grow to $1.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are on the rise, affecting both the inpatients and outpatients.

Key Trends In The Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market

The diagnostic tests involved in diagnosing HAIs such as flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, near-infrared spectroscopy, and nucleic acid-based technologies are advancing in technologies, providing more accurate data. There has been a significant advancement in mass spectrometers, which quantifies known materials, and identifies unknown compounds within a sample. For instance, SCIEX’s X500 QTOF solves the challenge of contamination and is a compact device that does not compromise on resolution and accuracy. It gives results sooner and allows the operator to make data-driven decisions sooner.

Overview Of The Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market consists of sales of hospital-acquired infections testing kits, devices, and related services. Hospital-acquired infections testing kits are used to check the infections associated with pathogens such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), multi-resistant gram-negative bacilli, norovirus, and clostridium difficile.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Instrument & Reagents, Consumables

• By Test Type: Pneumonia Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, Blood Stream Associated Infection, Surgical Site Infection, MRSA Infection, Other Test Types

• By Application: Drug-resistance Testing, Disease Testing

• By Pathogen Type: Viral, Bacterial, Fungal

• By Method of Treatment: Sterilization, Chemical, Radiation

• By Geography: The global hospital acquired infections testing kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abott Laboratories, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Roche, Bayer AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, and Meridian Bioscience.

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 provides hospital acquired infections testing kits market research, hospital acquired infections testing kits market forecast and an overview of hospital acquired infections testing kits market. The market report analyzes hospital acquired infections testing kits global market size, hospital acquired infections testing kits market growth drivers, hospital acquired infections testing kits global market segments, hospital acquired infections testing kits global market major players, hospital acquired infections testing kits market growth across geographies, and hospital acquired infections testing kits market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

