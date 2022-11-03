Artificial Grass Market 2030, Trends – Increasing demand for biodegradable and recyclable synthetic grass

Emergen Research Logo

Rising consumer demand for outdoor and lawn decorations activities is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Artificial Grass Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Artificial Grass industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Artificial Grass market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Artificial Grass market. In addition to historical data from 2019 to 2020, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2030 for the Artificial Grass market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The global artificial grass market size was USD 4.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for recyclable, sustainable, eco-friendly, and temperature-resistant artificial grass materials. Artificial turf is resistant to low temperatures and can be used in all weather conditions, which is ideal for commercial and home landscaping. Development of fire retardant synthetic grass is creating opportunities for the market to grow. For example, on 28 April 2022, ResiGrass, which is based in Belgium launched high-quality natural-looking artificial grass with fire-resistant properties. In addition, rising demand for commercial landscaping solutions is driving revenue growth in the market. Moreover, biodegradable and recyclable artificial turfs are environment-friendly, low maintenance, and available in a variety of sizes. It also increases aesthetic appeal and adds a calming and relaxing effect to residential and commercial complexes.

In addition, artificial grass comes in a variety of blade lengths, textures, densities, regional grass colors, and also looks-like real grass. It can be utilized both inside and outside of an apartment, can be sliced into small strips and fitted between walkway pavers, and is pet friendly as pets cannot dig it up and ruin it.

Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Artificial Grass industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the Artificial Grass industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Artificial Grass industry.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Artificial Grass market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Artificial Grass market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Artificial Grass market.

Radical Highlights of the Artificial Grass Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Artificial Grass market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Artificial Grass market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Namgrass, P.K. Versi Turf Private Limited, Ross NW Watergardens, Tarkett, Sport Group, Altius Sports, Artificial Grass Liquidators, Crestview Advisors, L.L.C, CCGrass, SIS Pitches, Turf Green, and Victoria PLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial grass market based on fiber materials, infill materials, application, and region:

Fiber Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Others

Infill material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plant-based Infills

Petroleum-based Infills

Sand-based Infills

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sports Court

Indoor & Outdoor Garden

Swimming Pools

Landscaping

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

