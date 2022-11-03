Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the cell culture consumables and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.86 billion in 2021 to $10.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to grow to $16.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.90%. An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the cell culture consumables and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market

Companies in cell culture consumables and equipment are investing more in 3D cell culture for its new and advantageous features. 3D cell culture may be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports that present a three-dimensional structure and are used to replicate a tissue or an organ in an artificial environment by allowing the cells to interact with the surroundings in all three directions. 3D cell cultures are more relevant with a higher degree of structural complexity and maintain the steady-state for more time as compared to 2D cell cultures. Visikol launched OpenLiver 3D cell culture models in January 2019 to enter into 3D cell culture technology.

Overview Of The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market

The cell culture consumables and equipment global market consist of sales of cell culture consumables, equipment, and related service. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientists in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production, and toxicity testing.

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Consumables, Instruments

• By End User: Industrial, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Other End Users

• By Application: Vaccination, Toxicity testing, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Recombinant Products, Stem cell technology, Regenerative Medicine, Other End Users

• By Consumables: Media, Sera, Reagents

• By Instruments: Cell Culture Vessels, Bioreactors, Biosafety Cabinets, Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Centrifuges

• By Geography: The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Becton Dickinson, Corning Incorporation, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, HiMedia Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, and PromoCell GmbH.

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of cell culture consumables and equipment global market. The market report analyzes cell culture consumables and equipment global market size, cell culture consumables and equipment market growth drivers, cell culture consumables and equipment market segments, cell culture consumables and equipment market major players, cell culture consumables and equipment market growth across geographies, and cell culture consumables and equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

