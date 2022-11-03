Clear Aligners Global Market Estimated To Grow At 34% Rate

Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022”, the clear aligners market is expected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The clear aligners market is expected to grow to $9.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.3%. The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market.

Key Trends In The Clear Aligners Market

Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners, and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufacturers are currently using 3D-printed molds for manufacturing clear aligners.

Overview Of The Clear Aligners Market

The clear aligners market consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.

Major market players such as Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Dentsply Sirona, Scheu Dental, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, and K-Line Europe.

