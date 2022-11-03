Insights Into The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

the patient handling equipment market is expected to grow from $19.31 billion in 2021 to $20.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $23.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%. The increasing geriatric population profile of most countries contribute to the growth of the patient handling equipment market.

Overview Of The Patient Handling Equipment Market

The patient handling equipment market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment. They are used for specific lifting, transfer, and movement of patients. Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places.

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Patient Transfer Equipment, Other Product Types

• By Care Type: Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care, Other Care Types

• By End-User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Homecare, Hospitals, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Drive Divilbiss Healthcare Inc., ETAC AB, Gf Health Products Inc., Guldmann, Inc., Handicare Group AB, and Joerns Healthcare LLC.

The market report analyzes patient handling equipment market size, patient handling equipment global market growth drivers, patient handling equipment global market segments, patient handling equipment global market major players, patient handling equipment global market growth across geographies, and patient handling equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

