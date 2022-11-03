Home Water Filtration Unit Market Size Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Home Water Filtration Unit Market," The home water filtration unit market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17264

Due to numerous advantages, including the prevention of skin irritation, the improvement of drinking water's flavour, and the elimination of limescale and other mineral deposits, home water filtration systems are becoming increasingly popular. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, demand for residential water filtration devices is projected to be driven by an increase in water contamination and a decrease in the amount of drinkable water due to increased urbanization and industrialization. For instance, India's urbanization and population expansion, according to the World Economic Forum, are fouling its waterways. India's surface water is estimated to be unsafe for human consumption in about 70% of cases. The almost 40 million liters of effluent that are appropriately disposed of into rivers and other water bodies every day.

Although water filters remove contaminants, consumers report that filtered water actually tastes and smells better. Consuming pure water has many benefits, from better digestion, detoxification, and skin hydration to a lower risk of cancer, and it enhances both mental and immunological health. In order to maintain optimal health, water filters remove pollutants from the water without robbing it of essential minerals. As a result, sales of home water filtering systems are growing rapidly worldwide.

However, prohibitive cost of installation, considerable maintenance cost and availability of filtered water from government bodies including municipal corporation are likely to hamper the growth of the home water filtration unit market share during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17264

According to the home water filtration unit market analysis, the home water filtration unit market is segmented into product type, sales channel, and region. By product type, it is segregated into water softeners, ultraviolet purification systems, sediment filters, carbon filters, and acid neutralizers. On the basis of sales channel, the market is categorized into direct sales and indirect sales (hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and others). On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of LAMEA).

According to market trends for household water filtration units, the segment of sediment filters contributed the most revenue to the market share with $59.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the course of the forecast period. A sediment filter is a practical approach to protect the house from harm and maintain the water supply clean and refreshing. Dust, sand, clay, and rust flakes from corroded pipes are just a few of the many water contaminants that sediment filters are able to collect and remove. Due to their low cost and simplicity of replacement, sediment household water filtration systems are becoming increasingly popular. Thus, the above factors are likely to contribute to the home water filtration unit market growth through sediments during the forecast period.

According to the sales channel, the direct sales segment contributed most to the size of the home water filtration unit market and is anticipated to continue doing so for the duration of the projected period. Direct selling is a retail channel used by both large, well-known brands and smaller, independent companies to reach consumers with their products and services. Direct selling consultants operate independently but are associated with a business that uses the channel in order to keep their independence and the freedom to run a business on their own terms. The two main methods consultants use to establish trustworthy relationships with potential clients are in-person conversations and product demonstrations..

North America has obtained a sizable stake in the worldwide home water filtration unit market according to regional opportunities, and it is anticipated that it will maintain its share over the course of the projected period. Due to expanded financing capacity and awareness efforts carried out by organizations like the WHO and the U.S. EPA, water purifying systems have become more popular across the country. Large lakes and rivers provide the majority of the country's water supply, but with the industrial revolution, rising pollution of natural resources compelled the deployment of treatment systems to safeguard the public's health. Home water filters enhance the quality of raw water by removing contaminants.

The major players operating in the home water filtration unit industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the home water filtration unit industry include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Tata Chemicals Limited, Amway Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Halo Source Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, and Brita GmbH.

Key finding of the study

By product type, the water softeners segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market with $939.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1,458.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

As per sales channel, the direct sales segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,611.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,083.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global home water filtration unit market, accounting for $1,369.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,913.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.6%.

