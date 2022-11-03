Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 9% Rate

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022”, the blood transfusion diagnostics market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.34 billion in 2021 to $3.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is expected to grow to $5.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%. The increase in the number of surgical procedures will drive the need for blood transfusion diagnostics.

Key Trends In The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

The growing demand for advanced diagnostic measures and growing prevalence of infectious diseases associated with pathogens such as bacteria & viruses increase the preference for nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT/NAT) to increase blood safety, improve efficiency and reduce the turnaround time of the results. NAT is a technique that helps detect a particular nucleic acid, virus, or bacteria that acts as a pathogen in blood, tissue, or urine. NAT is highly sensitive and specific for viral nucleic acids and amplifies the region of targeted viral DNA and detects them earlier than the other traditional methods and narrows the period of infectious diseases.

Overview Of The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

The blood transfusion diagnostics market consists of sales of blood transfusion diagnostics devices and related services. The related services here include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Blood transfusion diagnostics are the devices used to conduct tests before the transfusion of blood from donor-recipient such as blood grouping disease screening.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Instruments and Kits, Reagents, Other Types

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies

• By Technology: Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence assay, Rapid Test

• By Application: Blood Grouping, Disease Screening

• By Geography: The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BAG Health Care GmbH, Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Immucor Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin S.p.A, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Beckman Coulter Inc.

