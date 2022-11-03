Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022”, the orthopedic biomaterials market is expected to grow from $15.34 billion in 2021 to $16.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The orthopedic biomaterials market is expected to grow to $25.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to drive the orthopedic biomaterials market.

Key Trends In The Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

3D printing of orthopedic implants is one of the recent developments in the orthopedic biomaterials market. 3D printing technology is used to produce a large range of medical equipment, such as those with complicated structures or characteristics to suit a patient’s particular anatomy. 3D printing of orthopedic implants enables the design of more natural anatomical shapes, as well as the design of porous bone replacement scaffolds that can be easily integrated into the design of the implant. This allows natural bone regeneration to generate higher reliability of the implant. 3D printing of orthopedic implants is a trend in the orthopedic biomaterial market that is attracting many players.

Overview Of The Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

The orthopedic biomaterials market comprises revenue generated by establishments from the manufacturing and sales of orthopedic biomaterials. Orthopedic biomaterials are materials intended to be inserted into the human body as constituents of devices designed to perform certain biological functions by either substituting or repairing various tissues, such as bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and others.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Material Type: Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Calcium Phosphate Cements, Polymers, Metal, Composites

• By Application: Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation, Orthobiologics, Viscosupplementation

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global orthopedic biomaterials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.), Globus Medical Inc., CAM Bioceramics B.V., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Exactech Inc., Collagen Matrix Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.).

The market report analyzes orthopedic biomaterials global market forecast market size, orthopedic biomaterials market growth drivers, orthopedic biomaterials global market segments, orthopedic biomaterials global market major players, orthopedic biomaterials market growth across geographies, and orthopedic biomaterials global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

