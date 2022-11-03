At 6.1 % CAGR, Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size Worth USD 58.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Nonwoven fabrics are also easier and less expensive to manufacture than knitted fabrics, which is expected to propel the Non-Woven Fabrics Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Non-Woven Fabrics Market size is estimated to reach US$58.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Nonwoven fabric is a fabric-like material comprised of staple (short) and long (continuous) fibers that have been chemically, mechanically, thermally or solvent-bonded together and it includes polyurethane, nanofibre, polyester, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene. Nonwoven fabrics are becoming more popular in a variety of industries due to their wide range of qualities, including absorbency, cushioning, fire resistance, superior thermal resistance, sterility, strength, softness and liquid repellency. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Non-woven-Fabrics-Market-Research-500123



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Non-Woven Fabrics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Non-Woven Fabrics Market size, owing to the increasing medical & healthcare industry in the region. A larger need for medical and adult incontinence products has arisen from the region's aging population and increased prevalence of chronic diseases, which is expected to increase the market size for Non-Woven Fabrics.

2. One of the primary factors contributing to the nonwoven fabrics market's favorable outlook is its significant growth in the textile sector around the world.

3. Non-Woven Fabrics are commonly utilized in medical and healthcare applications to give adequate and thermal resistance to biological agents. In the healthcare industry, they are gradually replacing traditional materials, which is helping to drive market expansion.

4. However, the nonwoven market's growth may be hampered by frequent price fluctuations in raw materials such as polyester, polyurethane and polypropylene.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500123



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Spun Bond segment held the largest share in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027, owing to its excellent properties such as random fibrous structure, high strength-to-weight ratio, high tear strength, planar isotropic properties, good fray, crease-resistance, thermal resistance and high opacity.

2. Asia- Pacific held the largest share in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market share in 2021 up to 41%, owing to the increasing healthcare sector in the region. The growing infrastructural development, rising per capita income of the individuals, higher domestic demand along with the availability of low-cost labor is the major factor driving the healthcare sector in the region.

3. The Medical & Healthcare held the largest share in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027, The high demand for Non-Woven Fabrics in the medical & healthcare sector is influenced by its growing application such as surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, wound dressings, sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons and baby diapers, which is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the worldwide market's expansion.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Non-Woven Fabrics Industry are -

1. Fiberweb

2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

3. Freudenberg Group

4. PF Nonwovens

5. TWE Group



Click on the following link to buy the Non-Woven Fabrics Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500123



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Spunbonded Polyester Nonwoven Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19408/spunbonded-polyester-nonwoven-market.html

B. Nonwoven Geotextiles Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Nonwoven-Geotextiles-Market-Research-503022



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062