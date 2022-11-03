Peptide Synthesis Market Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs is a key factor driving peptide synthesis market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 506.2 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Development of personalized medicine” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peptide synthesis market size reached USD 506.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Peptide synthesis market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, development of personalized medicine, increase in research activities & availability of funding for Research and Development (R&D).

In biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, peptides are important to drug development targets because of the increase in use of biopharmaceutical and large molecule medicines in recent years. Peptide drugs, particularly antibodies, have high specificities, potencies, and low toxicity rates, making them potential treatments for a wide range of therapeutic areas. The manufacture of biotechnology-based medications is a lengthy and intricate process. Recombinant DNA and hybridoma cell technology reduce the cost of mass-producing protein-based medications. In spite of this, protein biological synthesis is more difficult and costly than peptide synthesis owing to procedures for contaminant removal.

Some major companies in the global market report include GenScript, ThermoFisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bachem, Kaneka Corporation, Biotage, Syngene International Limited, Mesa Labs, Inc., CEM Corporation, and ProteoGenix.

Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global peptide synthesis market on the basis of product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Reagents

Equipment

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solid-phase peptide synthesis

Liquid-phase peptide synthesis

Hybrid & recombinant technology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization and Contract Research Organization

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Peptide Synthesis market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyses the spread of the Peptide Synthesis market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Overview of the Peptide Synthesis Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Peptide Synthesis share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

