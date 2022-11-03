Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size to Hit US$9.7 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Per Capita Health Care Expenditure Owing to Increasing Awareness Helps To Grow The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a rare and progressive condition, elevated by blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, which deliver blood from the heart to the lungs. Also, the major key market players launched new drugs and expand their product portfolio with innovative research & developments and joint venture helps to grow the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to advanced health infrastructure and the presence of key market players assisting the growth of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Size in this region.

2. The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is predicted to increase owing to innovative drugs launched by key market players and research and development.

3. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the high rate of mortality may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segment Analysis - by Drug Class: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, SGC Stimulators and Others. The Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension have lower amounts of the powerful vasodilator prostacyclin, which causes the pulmonary vascular to constrict.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segment Analysis - by Type: Generic segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the expiry of key patents for drugs which is useful for the treatment of PAH. Also, the growing demand for a generic drug to reduce the cost of healthcare expenditure help to grow the segment.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: Nearly 40 million U.S., adults still smoke cigarettes. Such increasing consumption of tobacco products in this region is a preventable cause of pulmonary arterial hypertension . Such factors help to drive the growth of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension industry are -

1. United Therapeutics Corporation

2. Bayer AG

3. Gilead Sciences Inc.

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Viatris Inc.

