Global Airway Management Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the airway management devices market is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The airway management devices market is expected to grow to $2.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the demand for airway management devices market over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Airway Management Devices Market

The launch of innovative airway management devices is shaping the airway management devices market.

Overview Of The Airway Management Devices Market

The market for airway management devices consists of sales of airway management devices and related services. Airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure the proper exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and atmosphere.

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Other Devices

• By End Use: Hospital, Homecare

• By Application: Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global airway management devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Medtronic, Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC), Teleflex, Ambu, Karl Storz, Flexicare, Intersurgical, Carefusion, Mercury Medical, and Well Lead Medical Co Ltd.

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of airway management devices global market. The market report analyzes airway management devices global market size, airway management devices global market growth drivers, airway management devices global market share, airway management devices global market segments, airway management devices global market major players, airway management devices global market growth across geographies, airway management devices global market trends and airway management devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

