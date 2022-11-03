Global Patient Blood Management Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022”, the patient blood management market is expected to grow from $11.83 billion in 2021 to $12.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The patient blood management market is expected to grow to $15.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rising number of accidents, trauma cases, and surgical procedures contributed to the growth of the global patient blood management market.

Key Trends In The Patient Blood Management Market

HEMAsavR is a sterile medical device to capture and transfer blood, which is increasingly being used to collect and salvage blood in surgical procedures and respond quickly to unanticipated blood loss. Clinicians can economically collect sterile, anticoagulated blood without any need for specialized resources. By this, the upfront shed blood collection cost decreases, allogenic transfusions can be avoided with improved outcomes such as decreased patient mortality, low incidence of infections, and reduced risk of multi-organ failure.

Overview Of The Patient Blood Management Market

The market for patient blood management consists of sales of instruments, accessories, software, reagents, and kits used in the management of blood and blood products of patients. Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ blood, minimizing surgical blood loss, and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need for allogeneic blood transfusions.

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Instruments, Accessories, Reagents And Kits, Softwares

• By Component: Plasma, Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells

• By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global patient blood management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Immucor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Macopharma, bioMérieux SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

