Interactive Kiosk Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interactive kiosk market size was USD 26.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smart cities and smart infrastructure is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Smart cities aim to improve municipal management and optimize resource utilization with the aid of integrated urban communication and information technologies. These cities are concentrating on building infrastructure to become smarter. One notable aspect of smart cities, which are becoming more prevalent in metropolitan areas, is an interactive kiosk. These kiosks are employed for online shopping, weather details, sharing community information, and interactive advertisement.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks Inc., Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Source Technologies, Embross, Meridian Kiosks, and Lilitab, LLC.

Highlights from the Report

The software segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Interactive kiosk software gathers relevant data to assist companies in optimizing operations and increasing sales. Based on their unique interests and past purchases, clients can shop for and buy items via guided selling.

Customers can locate ideal items for them with the assistance of software, which also helps to customize shopping experience. For instance, if a consumer is utilizing a guided selling kiosk to purchase a car, they might well be asked questions regarding automobile's performance, cargo capacity, fuel efficiency, price, or luxury.

The self-services kiosks segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. A self-service kiosk is a kind of technology that often features a touchscreen display that enables customers to make purchases independently of a salesperson. Self-checkout kiosks have the benefit of letting customers make purchases on their own time without having to wait for a staff member to be available.

The report studies the historical data of the Interactive Kiosk Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive kiosk market based on offering, type, location, panel size, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software & Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bank Kiosks

Self-services Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Photo Kiosks

Patient Interactive Kiosk

Check-in Kiosk

Employment Kiosk

Casino Kiosk

Vending Kiosks

Food & Beverage Vending Kiosk

Others

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

17” – 32”

Above 32”

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

