Global Temperature Management Market Growth Trajectory

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Temperature Management Global Market Report 2022”, the temperature management market is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $2.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The temperature management market is expected to grow to $3.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.4%. A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the temperature management global market.

Key Trends In The Temperature Management Market

Wearables are evolving at a rapid pace and are expected to be the new trend in the temperature management system market. Heat due to power consumption causes both circuit malfunctions and low-temperature burns to users. Therefore, researchers are proposing thermal management methods using wearable devices with higher performance. A wearable device is a patch that controls the temperature of the patient’s body as per the wearer’s preference.

Overview Of The Temperature Management Market

The temperature management global market consists of sales of products or devices used to control and maintain specific body temperature through external warming or cooling for a specific duration. The temperature management devices are used in operation theatres during surgeries, ICU, blood warming, and in other chronic conditions such as cardiac ailments, neurological disorders, and cancer.

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Patient Warming Devices, Patient Cooling Devices

By Application: Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications

By End-Use: Operating Room, Neonatal ICU, Emergency Room, ICUs, Other End-Uses

By Geography: The temperature management global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, Stryker Corporation, The 37company (The Surgical Company), Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), C. R. Bard, Mennen Medical, and Medtronic (Covidien).

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of temperature management market.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

