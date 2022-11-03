Pantothenic Acid Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing health benefits and the upsurge of the cosmetic industry are promoting the growth of the Pantothenic Acid Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Pantothenic Acid Market size is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Global Pantothenic acid is a water-soluble vitamin, one of the B vitamins. It is synthesized from the amino acid alanine and pantothenic acid, which is also known as vitamin B5 and is an essential nutrient naturally present in some foods. Thus vitamin B5 is present in several breakfast cereals and beverages such as energy drinks, added to others and available as a dietary supplement such as multivitamin/multimineral products and calcium pantothenate. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pantothenic Acid Market highlights the following areas -

1. Pantothenic acid enhances the overall growth of the human body, which reduces the risk of health issues and other diseases. This is one of the major driving factors for the market.

2. Pantothenic acid is also called vitamin B5. It is also known as panthenol and is used in skincare products. It has anti-inflammatory properties and is involved in activating the proliferation of cells that are important for wound healing and restoring the function of the skin barrier.

3. Pantothenic acid activates the metabolism in the body. It is available in varied forms. Pantothenic acid in energy drinks promotes hydration. This property is driving the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The organic segment held the largest share in the Global Pantothenic Acid Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Pantothenic acid, also known as pantothenate, belongs to the class of organic compounds known as beta-amino acids and derivatives.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Pantothenic Acid Market share of up to 36% in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the growth of end-use industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, dietary supplements, animal feed and nutrition, infant food and supplements and others.

3. The food and beverages segment accounted for around 25% of the Pantothenic Acid Market share in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Plant-based foods, including fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts, are prominent features of healthy dietary patterns.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pantothenic Acid Industry are -

1. Nutrina Co Inc.

2. Zhengzhou Sigma Chemical Co. Ltd.

3. Cayman Chemical

4. CHEM-BRIDGE Co. Ltd.

5. Foodchem International Corporation

