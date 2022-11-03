Animal Model Market Size to Hit US$2.1 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Climbing Chronic Illnesses And Contagious Diseases Are Anticipated to Boost Animal Model Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Animal Model Market size is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. It can’t be prophesied whether something new is safe or not until it has gone through a proper testing process. Increasing advancements in the derivation of induced pluripotent stem cells are fueling the market growth. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, virus attacks, road tragedies, and the growing geriatric population are factors set to drive the growth of the Animal Model Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Animal-Model-Market-Research-504288

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Animal Model Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Animal Model Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Far-reaching applications in virology and ascension in various transmissible and life-threatening diseases are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Animal Model Market. The scarcity of skilled professionals and rising voices against animal cruelty are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Animal Model Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504288

Segmental Analysis:

Animal Model Market Segment Analysis-By Application: Virology and microbiology are estimated to be the fastest-growing segments with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the growing threat of another pandemic after the COVID-19 outbreak. Consequently, ascending research and developmental activities are acting as a preeminent factor driving the demand for the respective market.

Animal Model Market Segment Analysis-By End User: The research facilities segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the mind-numbing research activities that these facilities have gone through in the last two and half years to fabricate an effective and safe cure for the COVID-19. For instance, Oxford-AstraZeneca (Covid vaccine) has been developed by joint efforts of oxford university and AstraZeneca.

Animal Model Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as jaw-dropping research funding by governments of countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Model industry are -

1. JSR Corporation

2. Envigo

3. Charles River Laboratories

4. PerkinElmer

5. Jackson Laboratory

Click on the following link to buy the Animal Model market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504288

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Knockout Mice Model Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15098/knockout-mice-model-pricing-analysis-market.html

B. Companion Diagnostics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/9587/companion-diagnostics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062