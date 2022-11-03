Insights Into The Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2022”, the COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to decline from $21.57 billion in 2021 to $6.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -69.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to decline to $0.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -80.8%. Government regulations and steps to provide diversified diagnostic approaches are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms with the rapid diagnostic test kits are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Overview Of The COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market consists of sales of rapid test kits used for COVID-19 diagnosis and detection. The COVID-19 rapid test kits are either rapid antigen test kits or rapid antibody test kits manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry. The companies involved in manufacturing these rapid test kits are primarily engaged in designing, researching, and production of the rapid test kits which are used in hospitals and clinics, home care, diagnostic laboratories, and more.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Test Type: Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Other Test Types

• By Kit Type: Equipment and Extraction Kits, rRT-PCR Test Kits, Reagents

• By Specimen Type: Nasopharyngeal swab, Oropharyngeal swab, Nasal swab, Other Specimen Types

• By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic laboratories, Home Care, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, BioMedomics, CTK Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cepheid Inc., Cellex Inc., Acumen Research Laboratories, Biolidics, and LabCorp.

