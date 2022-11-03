Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022”, the pain management devices and therapies market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.72 billion in 2021 to $4.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The pain management devices and therapies market is expected to grow to $5.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.40%. An increase in demand for pain management devices due rise in chronic diseases is driving the pain management devices and therapies market growth.

Key Trends In The Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market

Companies in the pain management devices and therapies industry are focusing on the use of advanced technologies to cure chronic and acute pain without the use of any opioids (drugs). Special pain relief wearable devices are being developed by several companies that can be controlled manually or through a smartphone. These devices work by gathering neural pulses from the brain which triggers the release of the body's natural pain blocker. Thus, the devices electrically stimulate the nervous system and increase the body's resistance to pain. Companies such as NeuroMetrix, Sana, Oska wellness have introduced various types of wearable devices, ranging from a wearable mask, knee band, wrist band, etc. FDA has approved these devices as OTC (over-the-counter), which can be bought without a prescription.

Overview Of The Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market

The pain management devices and therapies market consist of sales of pain management devices and therapies to manage chronic and critical pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorder. These are mainly used for spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulators, and deep brain stimulation.

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps

• By Application: Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma

• By Electrical Stimulation Devices: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS

• By Ablation Devices: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices

• By Analgesic Infusion Pumps: Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps

• By Neurostimulation Devices: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

• By Geography: The global pain management devices and therapies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc, and Johnson & Johnson.

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides pain management devices and therapies global market outlook and an overview of pain management devices and therapies global market. The market report analyzes pain management devices and therapies global market size, pain management devices and therapies global market growth drivers, pain management devices and therapies market segments, pain management devices and therapies market trends, pain management devices and therapies market major players, pain management devices and therapies market growth across geographies, and pain management devices and therapies market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

