Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Growth Trajectory

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the 3d printed medical devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.07 billion in 2021 to $2.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D printed medical devices market is expected to grow to $6.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.50%. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and similar musculoskeletal conditions is one of the major factors driving the 3D printed medical devices market growth.

Key Trends In The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market

The increasing use of 3D printing technology in the spine industry is one of the latest trends in the 3D printing medical devices market. The spine industry is adopting 3D printing to produce new innovative products that can promote bone ingrowth and improve implant fixation to spine bone, reducing the number of manufacturing steps, thereby making the 3D printing process more cost-effective in several cases. For instance, Medtronic launched its titanium 3D printed platform – TiONIC Technology. TiONIC Technology is a 3D printed technique that uses laser methods to create implants with enhanced surface textures. Artic-L is the first implant created by the company using TiONIC Technology. The implant is made up of titanium and is designed to be used by surgeons in spine surgery. In addition to that, K2M’s Lamellar, introduced its 3D Titanium Technology to create a 3D spinal implant. The 3D printing medical device using titanium technology uses an advanced 3D printing method to create structures that were once considered impractical with traditional manufacturing techniques. The implants use titanium powder and are associated with bone growth activity.

Overview Of The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market

The 3D printed medical devices market consists of sales of 3D printed medical devices and related services. 3D printing is a process to create three-dimensional medical devices with the help of computer-aided design. Some of the 3D printed medical devices include orthopaedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Implants, Surgical instruments, Prosthetics, Tissue engineering devices, Other Types

• By Application: Orthopedic, Spinal, Dental, Hearing Aids, Other Applications

• By Technology: Fused Deposition Modelling, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Selective Laser melting

• By Raw Material: Plastics, Biomaterial inks, Metals and Alloys

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centres, Academic Institutions, Other End Users.

• By Geography: The global 3d printed medical devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, Cyfuse Biomedical, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, EOS GmbH, FabRx Ltd., and Concept Laser.

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3d printed medical devices global market.

