Antimony Market size is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

The Antimony Market size is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antimony Market size is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antimony can be categorized into various types such as antimony trioxide, antimony pentoxide, alloys and more. It is primarily used in multiple end-use industries such as automotive, electronics & semiconductor, construction and other industries. Antimony is known for its high stability and recyclable property, which makes this chemical a distinctly favored entity across several market domains. The growing demand for antimony in flame retardant and plastic additives applications is driving the market growth during the forecast period. The growing usage of antimony among electronic products is also one of the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak led to major economic problems and challenges for the antimony industry globally. Governments all across the globe announced strict measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus and only the production of essential commodities was allowed, which impacted the non-essential commodity industries, thereby, impacting the production of the antimony industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antimony market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Antimony Market in 2021. The key driver accelerating the market's growth is rapid development in the automotive and construction industry.

2. The rising demand for flame retardant products and increasing demand from PET manufacturers are expanding the Antimony Market size during the forecast period.

3. The recycling property of antimony products among various end-users is also supporting the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The alloys segment held a significant Antimony Market share in 2021 of over 20% and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antimony is generally alloyed with other metals to modify their characteristics and mechanical properties.

2. The flame retardant segment held a significant Antimony Market share of around 25% in 2021. Flame retardants are used for reducing the hazardous effect of fire mishaps. Flame retardants are added to combustible materials to prevent fires from starting or to slow the spread of fire. Antimony trioxide often works in synergy with halogenated flame retardants.

3. The Asia-Pacific region held a dominant Antimony Market share of over 40% in the year 2021. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving market growth in the region. The presence of end-use industries along with rapid industrialization is also supporting the market for antimony.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antimony industry are:

1. Campine NV

2. Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry Co. Ltd.

3. Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

4. BASF SE

5. US Antimony

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15600

