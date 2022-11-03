Antiepileptic Drugs Market Size to Hit US$21.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Several health hitches accompanied by these drugs are Anticipated to Hamper Antiepileptic Drugs Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Antiepileptic Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antiepileptic drugs are also delineated as anticonvulsants that are taken into account to treat seizure disorders which are commonly known as “Epilepsy.” Augmenting consumption of alcohol, stress, and depression bound with desires for a successful life, and proliferating incidences of serious injuries while impaired with alcohol and drugs are factors set to drive the growth of the Antiepileptic Drugs Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antiepileptic Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Antiepileptic Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust infrastructural capabilities which enhances the diagnosis to cure ratio, supplementing the market growth. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The far-reaching prevalence of epilepsy seizures is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Antiepileptic Drugs Market. Besides, several side-effects connected with anticonvulsants are said to reduce the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antiepileptic Drugs Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Antiepileptic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Drug Type: This growth is owing to augmenting focus of companies on the production of third-generation drugs. Considering the before long expiration of patents on second-generation drugs companies are stepping up their efforts and allocating the innumerable amount of funds to research and development activities.

Antiepileptic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel: The growth is owing to the full-fledge and all-encompassing nature of offline facilities as compared to online. Offline platforms like hospitals and retail pharmacies have their presence in pastoral areas also which makes them the first point of contact for more than 40% of the population because 45-46% of the world population still reside in the countryside as of 2021.

Antiepileptic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: Many people in Asian nations like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and others still live in impoverished areas with no adequate infrastructure. Therefore, to delude the reality and forget their day-to-day problems they tend to associate with alcohol and marijuana which brings them one step closer to mental concussion and epileptic disorders.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antiepileptic Drugs industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Johnson & Johnson

3. Sanofi S.A.

4. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

5. UCB Pharma

