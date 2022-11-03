Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022”, the implantable biomaterials market is expected to grow from $101.91 billion in 2021 to $113.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $180.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The allocation of funds by government organizations in the development of new biomaterials [SR1] contributed to the implantable biomaterials market growth.

Key Trends In The Implantable Biomaterials Market

Major companies in the implantable biomaterials market are implementing 3D printing of biomaterials in manufacturing.

Overview Of The Implantable Biomaterials Market

The implantable biomaterials market consists of sales of implantable biomaterials and related services. A biomaterial is a natural or synthetic material that is used in medical applications to support, enhance, or replace damaged tissue or a biological structure.

Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Material: Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural

• By Application: Dental, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Other Applications

• By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics

• By Geography: The global implantable biomaterials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Corbion, BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., and Celanese Corporation.

