Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market size is forecast to reach US$7.5 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market size is expected to be valued at US$7.5 billion by 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market size is expected to be valued at US$7.5 billion by the end of the year 2026 and the market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and infections from hospitals is one of the main factors driving the antiseptic and disinfectants market. Various chemicals compounds such as halogenated phenol, benzalkonium chloride, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol that are anti-bacterial and effective against viruses are used in the manufacture of antiseptics and disinfectants market. Benzalkonium chloride is widely used in antiseptic and disinfectants, as they contain active agents against viruses and bacteria. The increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is also highly driving the antiseptics and disinfectants market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antiseptics and Disinfectants market highlights the following areas -

1. North American market held the largest share in the antiseptics and disinfectants market owing to the presence of key market players and a well-developed healthcare industry in the region.

2. The increase in demand from the production of hand sanitizers is increasing the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants which contains hydrogen peroxide and halogenated phenol in it.

3. Increase in demand for medical devices across the globe is driving the need for antiseptics and disinfectants market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the antiseptics and disinfectants market witnessed a considerable amount of growth owing to the demand for the production of hand sanitizers.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Phenols and Derivatives segment held the largest share of around 30% in the antiseptics and disinfectants market in the year 2020. Phenolic compounds such as halogenated phenol is widely used for the treatment of infectious diseases, chronic inflammatory disease, viral infections and various other infectious diseases. The increasing need to sanitize and disinfect the environment at households, office environment and other spaces are driving the demand for halogenated phenol and other derivatives.

2. Surface disinfectant segment held the largest share of 35% in the antiseptics and disinfectants market in the year 2020. Surface disinfection is done in order to prevent any type of infection or virus to stay on a surface which could cause health complications to humans. Especially, given the recent global pandemic Covid-19, there has been an increase in demand for surface disinfectants across the world.

3. The pharmaceutical industry held the largest share of 62% in the antiseptics and disinfectants market in the year 2020. The increase in the growth of the pharmaceutical industry coupled with the increase in demand for halogenated phenol and hydrogen peroxide infused hand sanitizers and disinfectants during recent times is one of the important factors driving the antiseptics and disinfectants market in the pharmaceutical industry.

4. North American region held the largest share of 32% in the antiseptics and disinfectants market in the year 2020. The well-developed healthcare system in the region is one of the major factors driving the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antiseptics And Disinfectants industry are:

1. 3M Company

2. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

3. Becton Dickinson and Company

4. Steris PLC

5. The Clorox Company

