Employee Engagement Software Market Size Expected to Reach USD $870 Million with CAGR of 12% by 2027 – IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee Engagement Software Market Size is forecast to reach $870 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12% during 2022-2027. Employee engagement software assists businesses in increasing employee engagement while also improving the employee and organization experience. Employee engagement platforms are frequently chosen by HR departments and implemented with HR's guidance by managers, IT, the C-suite, and other members of the organization. Employee engagement is based on an organization's and its members' trust, integrity, two-way commitment, and communication. It is a strategy that increases the likelihood of business success by improving organizational and inpidual performance, productivity, and well-being. Every company nowadays is a data-driven company, especially when it comes to employee engagement.

Key Takeaways

1. APAC area has the highest degree of employee engagement. Nearly 40% of APAC office workers, on the other hand, agree that workplace technology aids job efficiency. According to a Salesforce study, nearly 60% of office workers in the region attribute low engagement to a lack of technology. This will drive the market.

2. According to a recent report published by PubMed, almost 50% neurologists in the country have already implemented employee engagement within their organizations to connect with their employees bit more efficiently which has made this category extremely popular within the country.

3. Large enterprises typically employ over 10,000 people from various backgrounds and nationalities. As a result, they operate in a highly structured environment that facilitates inter-departmental communication and the smooth operation of the company as a whole. Therefore, use of employee engagement solutions are vital to their day to day functioning.

Segmental Analysis:

Employee Engagement Software Market Segment Analysis - By Organization Size: The SMEs segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period. Employee engagement is a critical component for SMEs who have to compete with fewer employees, and to boost productivity and profitability. According to a study, SME's account for about 80% of private sector enterprises and 60% of private sector employments in numerous developing and developed countries around the world. Because of the large workforce, retail, logistics and other industries dominating the SMEs, have made significant investments in employee engagement solutions in recent years. The Annual Employee Engagement & Retention Report shows that 90% of the respondents expect regular feedback from their employers.

Employee Engagement Software Market Segment Analysis - By End Users: IT & Telecommunication sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 15.3% the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in sales of electric vehicles due to the introduction of new technologies such as 5G. A study by Progressive Policy Institute reveals that more than 4 million new jobs will be created in the telecom industry by 2034. According to a Harvard poll, IT and telecommunications companies are adopting performance connection solutions to engage with employees, establish goals, and analyze performance in order to stay updated with the massive workforce, thereby pushing the demand for employee engagement software.

Employee Engagement Software Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Employee Engagement Software market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 37% in 2020. According to an ILO research, there is a significant disparity in employment rates among youths in the region. They also have the region's highest employee turnover. Covid 19 fueled this even further. As a result, businesses are investing more in digital transformation solutions in order to better engage millennials. More than 50% of the employers in the region claimed to have implemented remote engagement applications and another 30% plan on implementing them soon.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Employee Engagement Software industry are:

1. Qualtrics

2. Bamboo HR LLC

3. BITRIX

4. Salesforce

5. Officevibe

