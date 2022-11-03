U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Share, Growth & Analysis By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Rise of telemedicine for treatment of cognitive disabilities

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market. In addition to historical data from 2019 to 2020, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2030 for the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The U.S. Assistive Technology (AT) for disabilities market size was USD 8,374.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of visual, cognitive, auditory, and mobility-related problems in geriatric individuals and rising number of government initiatives to improve quality-of-life of people with disabilities are major factors driving market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

Assistive Technologies (AT) are equipment, modalities, and platforms that are specially designed to aid functioning of patients with visual, auditory, cognitive, behavioral, or mobility disabilities, which has significantly increased over the years. According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 61 million individuals in the U.S. (1 in every 4) have a disability, which considerably affects daily activities of patient. CDC has further made observations and correlated increasing incidence of disability with decrease in income. In addition, rise in number of research initiatives attempting to find low-cost technologies for aiding patients with disabilities is expected to increase demand for assistive technology modalities over the coming years and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

Competitive Terrain:

The global U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

AssistiveWare, Attainment Company, Control Bionics, Daedalus Technologies, Double Robotics, Don Johnston Inc., School Health, Freedom Scientific, Hamilton CapTel, and HumanWare.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Market Segmentations of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Emergen Research has segmented the U.S. assistive technology for disabilities market based on device type, indication, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Mobility Impairments

Wheelchairs

Transfer Devices

Walkers

Prosthesis

Visual Impairments

Screen Readers

Braille and Braille Embossers

Refreshable Braille Display

Wearable Technology

Other

Hearing Impairment Devices

Hearing Aids

Assistive Listening Devices

Amplified Telephone Equipment

Cognitive Impairments

Memory Aids

Educational Software

Speech Impairments

Other Device Types

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Blindness and Low Vision

Deafness and Hard of Hearing

Computer Access Problems

Communication Disorders

Mobility Impairment

Cognitive Disabilities

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Online

Company Website

Third-party Website

Offline

Direct

Indirect

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Hospital/Clinics

Special Education

Veterans Administration

Home and Community-based Services

Federal/State Government (Disability and Older Adults)

Rehabilitation and Training Programs

Regional Outlook of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market

The global U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

In conclusion, the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

