Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market size is forecast to reach US$259.2 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market size is forecast to reach US$259.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market size is forecast to reach US$259.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate is a fine white powder derived from the fatty acid in coconut oil and isethionic acid, a type of sulfonic acid. The growing demand for natural ingredients in-home care and personal care is one of the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. The manufacturers of personal care are replacing sulfate surfactants with Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate in various products such as body soaps, creams and lotions among others. Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate is widely preferred as a versatile and mild primary surfactant in liquid and solid formulations. The growing consumer spending on various personal care products such as hair care, skincare and body care also supports the market growth during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak led to major economic problems and challenges for the personal care and industries globally. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth declined by 3.5% owing to the economic impact of COVID-19. Governments all across the globe announced strict measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus and only the production of essential commodities was allowed, which impacted the non-essential commodity industries, thereby impacting the production of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate.

1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR 0f 6.2% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers driving the market is the growing production and skin care products along with increasing consumer expenditure on beauty products.

2. The growing trend for sustainable, clean and natural label products by consumers is augmenting the sales of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate during the forecast period.

3. However, fluctuating oil prices along with the availability of other raw materials for the personal care industry are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

1. The Powder segment held the largest share with 42% in the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. The powder-based Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate is a highly active, flowable and finely divided product used in various products such as combo bars, syndet bars, facial cleaners, shampoos and liquid soaps among others.

2. The Personal Care segment held the largest share with 38% in the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. The Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate offers various properties such as high foam performance & extreme mildness and offers a soft and silky skin feeling among others.

3. The growing production of personal care and cosmetic products in developing nations such as India, Japan and China are supporting the market growth during the forecast period. The presence of notable personal care manufacturers such as Unilever Group, L’Oreal Group, Godrej Group and Johnson & Johnson among others. According to the facts published by Indian beauty and personal care (BPC), the industry is estimated to be worth USD 10 billion in 2021 and estimated to grow by a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2024.

1. BASF SE

2. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

3. AkzoNobel N.V.

4. JEEN International Corporation

5. KIYU New Material Co. Ltd.

