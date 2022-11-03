Pulmonary Drugs Market Size to Hit US$68.7 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications Of Dry Powder Inhalers Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Pulmonary Drugs Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Pulmonary Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $68.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pulmonary drugs can treat an extensive series of conditions, which are involved within the scope of pulmonary ailments like pneumonia, allergic rhinitis, pulmonary hypertension, and others. The enormous environmental pollution in metropolitan cities and industrial lands resulting in respiratory ailments involving the application of antihistamines is set to propel the growth of the Pulmonary Drugs Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pulmonary Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Pulmonary Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of respiratory ailments involving the application of antihistamines in the North American region.

2. Pulmonary Drugs Market growth is being driven by the increasing pervasiveness of pulmonary ailments which may involve the application of metered dose inhalers and the expanding population of the elderly. However, the limitations of pulmonary drug delivery like complicated delivery devices being needed to aim medications to the airways and these devices being ineffective are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Pulmonary Drugs Market.

3. Pulmonary Drugs Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pulmonary Drugs Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Pulmonary Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Class: Beta-2 Agonists, Anti-Cholinergic Agents, Oral And Inhaled Corticosteroids, Anti-Leukotrienes, Antihistamines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs, and Others. The Combination Drugs Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Pulmonary Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Indication: Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Allergic Rhinitis, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Cystic Fibrosis, and Others. The Asthma Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of asthma worldwide.

Pulmonary Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Pulmonary Drugs Market) held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the expanding count of respiratory ailments which may require the application of Antihistamines in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pulmonary Drugs industry are -

1. AstraZeneca PLC.

2. Boehringer Ingelheim

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

4. GlaxoSmithKline

5. Grifols S.A.

