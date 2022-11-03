Polyester Recycling Materials Market is forecast to reach US$12.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polyester Recycling Materials market is forecast to reach US$12.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyester Recycling Materials market is forecast to reach US$12.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing demand for recycled polyethylene terephthalate or recycled polyesters for the production of plastic bottles and food containers is estimated to drive the market growth. Liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) are a relatively new class of partly crystalline aromatic polyesters based on 4-hydroxybenzoic acid and similar monomers. The rapidly rising demand for polyester recycling materials in the textile and apparel industry and rising shift towards highly sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions has also driven the market growth. However, environmental concerns due to organic pollutants such as phthalate esters and drawbacks associated with the usage of polyester recycling materials is estimated to have a negative impact on market growth over the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19949/polyester-recycling-materials-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyester Recycling Materials market highlights the following areas -

1. Globally, an increase in demand for low cost recycled items compared to virgin products is predicted to uplift the polyester recycling materials market growth in the forecast period.

2. According to a PepsiCo press release, European markets will switch to 100% polyester recycling materials bottles by 2022 for key Pepsi-branded items. In the United States, the goal is to convert all Pepsi-branded goods to 100% polyester recycling materials bottles by 2030.

3. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the polyester recycling materials business, resulting in international trade bans and lock-downs; however, the market experienced positive growth in the year 2021.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19949

Segmental Analysis:

1. Fiber segment held the largest share in the polyester recycling materials market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027. Recycled polyester (PET) is the most frequently used fabric in the textile industry, accounting for about half of all fibres manufactured worldwide. Increasing demand for polyester recycling materials in the manufacturing for fibers to reduce carbon footprint is estimated to drive the market growth.

2. The textile and apparel sector dominated the polyester recycling materials market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027. Textile apparel and clothes made from recycled polyester are constantly recyclable for numerous cycles without losing quality, and reducing waste. During the forecast period, the polyester recycling materials market is likely to benefit from the global textile industry's rapid growth and rising demand for sustainable products created by prominent firms such as Nike, Patagonia, and Otto Group to minimize energy and carbon emissions

3. he Asia-Pacific region dominated the polyester recycling materials market with a share of 39% in terms of value in the year 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with increasing investments in several end-use sectors. Rising growth of the textile & apparel, food and beverage, automotive, and other industries, has also uplifted the market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyester Recycling Materials industry are:

1. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)

2. Placon

3. OCI Materials Co.

4. Ulsan Chemical Co. Ltd.

5. Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Polyester Recycling Materials Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19949

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Recycled Plastics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Recycled-Plastics-Market-Research-500207

B. Sustainable Packaging Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15202/sustainable-packaging-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062