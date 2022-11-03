Bamboo Toothbrush Market Size is Estimated to grow at 10.6% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bamboo toothbrush market generated $30.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $81.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

According to CXOs of leading companies, poor oral hygiene can lead to oral complications such as gingivitis, halitosis, xerostomia, plaque formation, and dental caries. Poor oral hygiene generates formation of dental plague. This leads to gingivitis. Gingivitis, if not treated, can distract the tissues supporting to teeth which further leads to periodontitis. Hence, oral hygiene is an important factor to reserve periodontic health as well as mechanical or chemotherapeutic elimination of dental plaque to minimize disease activity.

As conscious consumerism gains traction and media coverage of global environmental issues broadens, purchasing habits shift and corporate sustainability takes central stage. In recent years, an increasing number of customers have expressed a desire for eco-friendly products, with a particular interest in cruelty-free and vegan items. According to a recent consumer survey done by Allied Market Research, one in every three consumers prefers eco-friendly options when purchasing products. Indeed, 35% are willing to spend more money on such products, and 56% are "slightly likely" to pay a higher price. Such shifting consumer focus manufacturers across the globe are also making efforts to make innovative products that are environmentally sustainable. North America was a highest revenue contributor and is estimated to reach $ 29,355.7 thousand by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.9%. Europe is likely to grow at a fastest growth rate during the estimated period. According to Plastic Ocean, European Union (EU) put new legislation on plastic use to reduce waste. EU produce over 28 million tons of plastic every year this has created an urgent need to curb this endless waste generation. Also, to discourage companies from using single use plastic EU put legislation as the producer will be solely responsible for the recycling and disposable of plastic waste. Such regulations imposed by government of various regions and countries will reduce the use of plastic and will create a need to develop or look for alternate materials. This factor will push the manufacturers of toothbrush to invest into alternate raw materials.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bamboo toothbrush market based on end use, bristle type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on end use, the adults segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the children segment.

Based on bristle type, the soft segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the medium and firm segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global bamboo toothbrush market analyzed in the research includeBamboo India, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate Palmotive Company, My Humble Earth, Humble GroupAB, BAMKIKI, Bam&Boo, Big Little Brush, Enviromental Toothbrush, Paivi Enterprise, Mabboo,ecoheart, s.r.o., Boobam, Bamboos World, and The Bamboo Brush Society.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bamboo toothbrush market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

