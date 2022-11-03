At CAGR of 5%, Glue Dispenser Market Size & Growth To 2031- Research Nester
The global glue dispenser market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2022-2031.NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research Nester published a report titled “Glue Dispenser Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global glue dispenser market in terms of market segmentation by technology, application, and by region.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.
The global glue dispenser market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2022-2031. The market is segmented by application into automotive, packaging, electronics, construction, lamination, textile, and others. Out of these, automotive segment is expected to garner the highest revenue by 2031. The primarily growth of the segment is due to rising demand of automotive by the population.
The global glue dispenser market is estimated to garner a notable revenue by the end of 2031. The rise in demand for adhesive dispensing equipment and systems is projected to drive growth of the global glue dispenser market in the forecast period. Further, the need for glue dispensers is anticipated to rise due to its precision, ease, and convenience with which adhesive may be applied, notably in the electronics, automotive, and packaging sectors. Glue dispenser release the required amount of adhesive on the area of application. The adhesive is applied directly from a tube or bottle onto the surface in some operations, whereas in others, precise and automated dispensing is required.
Geographically, the glue dispenser market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America region is estimate to garner the largest market share by the end of 2031, on the back of rate of vehicle production, urbanization & industrialization, expansion in research and development expenditure, high disposable income and considerable growth in GDP.
The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.
Rise in Demand of Electronics to Drive the Market Growth
The demand for accuracy and precision along with need for practicing the highly configured glue dispenser are expected to boost the market growth in electronics industry. The application of glue dispensers to increase the productivity of electronic assembly, shielding, molding and summarizing a varied range of products under electronic and electrical component manufacturing is expected to bolster the market over the assessment period.
However, the additional expenses incurred at several stages and stringent rules by government is expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the global glue dispenser market over the forecast period.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global glue dispenser market which includes company profiling of Valco Cincinnati Inc., Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Nordson Corporation, Glue Machinery Corporation, Hernon Manufacturing, Inc., Adhesive Dispensing Limited, Dymax, Ashby Cross Company, Adhesive Systems Technology Corporation, EXACT Dispensing Systems (TASI Group) and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global glue dispenser market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
