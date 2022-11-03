Interspinous Spacers Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interspinous Spacers Market size is forecast to reach $117.4 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Interspinous spacers, also knowns as Interspinous Process Decompression systems (IPD), are small implant devices that are inserted into the back of a spine for the treatment of Spinal ailments such as Spinal Canal Stenosis and Degenerative Disc Diseases. The Spacers create more space for the spinal cord and nerves in the spinal columns without the removal of any bone. This in turn minimizes trauma to the muscles and ligaments. The Interspinous Spacers Market has been driven by advances made in the field of minimal invasive surgeries. Moreover, the increasing number of geriatric populations worldwide has led to rising cases of spinal diseases such as Arthritis, which has further pushed the demand for Interspinous Spacers.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, The North American Interspinous Spacers market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the rapid approval of Interspinous Spacer products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the rising instances of spinal osteoarthritis in the region.

The Interspinous Spacer Procedure is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves the implantation of a titanium spacer through a tube, via a small incision. The rising inclination of the masses towards minimally invasive and non-invasive surgery has therefore driven the Interspinous Spacers Market.

Interspinous Spacers Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Interspinous Spacers Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Interspinous Spacers Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Interspinous Spacers Market based on Product type can be segmented into Static Spacers and Dynamic Spacers. The Static Spacers segment has the largest share in the Interspinous Spacers Market in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to their cost-effectiveness. Additionally, Static Spacers are preferred over Dynamic spacers for Laminectomy in patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis. The demand for Laminectomy has been increasing worldwide, owing to the rising prevalence of neck pain among the geriatric population. However, Dynamic Spacers is the fastest-growing segment and will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the increased demand for Dynamic Spacers in the treatment of people suffering from neurogenic intermittent claudication. Dynamic Spacers are also the preferred means of treatment for lumbar stenosis from the L1 to L5 vertebrae in skeletally mature patients.

Interspinous Spacers Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Interspinous Spacers Market based on Application can be segmented into Degenerative Disk Disease, Spinal Canal Stenosis, and Others. Spinal Canal Stenosis had the largest share in the Interspinous Spacers Market in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. This is owing to the rising cases of Spinal stenosis led by an increasing percentage of the geriatric population worldwide. Studies by the Late W H Kirkaldy-Willis, a pioneer in modern spine care, show that the disease is becoming increasingly preoccupant amongst people who cross the 50-year mark. However, Degenerative Disk Disease is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Degenerative Disk Disease caused due to natural age-related wear-and-tear and is almost certainly amongst the geriatric population. A study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that 40% of people aged 40 years and above have the disease while over 75% of patients are prone to it by the age of 80.

Interspinous Spacers Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Global Demand for Vein Finders Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region dominated the Interspinous Spacers market in 2021 with a market share of 39%. Moreover, the region is set to witness an increase in the geriatric population. A study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that the percentage of the population over the age of 65 will have a share of almost 22% within 2040. Further, Senior Citizens will make up almost 25% of Canada’s population by 2030, as per the Government of Canada. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the increasing case of Degenerative Lumbar Spine Disease in the region. As per the NIH, Asia Pacific records more than 200 million cases of the disease every year. Moreover, Asia has slowly become the hotspot of Minimally Invasive Surgery due to the advances and investments made in the healthcare sector.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the interspinous spacers industry are:

1. Globus Medical Inc.

2. NuVasive Inc.

3. Life Spine Inc.

4. Paradigm Spine

5. Medtronic

