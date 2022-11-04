Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces New Professional Designation (CDevOps™) for IT Leaders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the successful launch of a new program and designation for IT leaders – Certified DevOps Professional (CDevOps™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train IT leaders how to drive changes within their organizations by using industry best DevOps practices and proven methodologies that are relevant today.
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified DevOps Professional (CDevOps™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective DevOps leader.
Program Overview
This Certified DevOps Professional (CDevOps™) program is a unique and practical experience for IT leaders who want to make an impact in their organizations by implementing DevOps. This program will enable participants to learn hands-on real-world experiences in developing automation to deploy and manage infrastructure in the Cloud, as well as redesigning legacy applications and breaking monoliths into microservices.
Participants will learn how to architect software deployment in a scalable way and how to use Git, Docker, Jenkins, Kubernetes & Chef. This program will be delivered by a combination of case studies, liberating structures and hands-on experience using DevOps tools that are widely used in the industry today. Participants will also discover the key process required to kickstart their DevOps journey as well as human dynamics of cultural change and equips participants with proven practices, methods, and tools to engage people across the DevOps spectrum using real-life scenarios and case studies.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified DevOps Professional (CDevOps™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified IT professional with DevOps expertise and skill sets.
This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles.
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:
• DevOps Automation
• DevSecOps
• Dockerfile
• Continuous Integration/ Continuous Delivery (CI/CD)
• Agile DevOps Collaboration
• Lean Management
• Configuration Management
• Multicloud Strategy
• Bamboo and Jenkins
• Cloud Infrastructure
• GitHub
• Microsoft Azure
• Kubernetes
• Configuration Management
• Chef & Ansible
• Legacy Application
• Infrastructure as Code Deployment
• Architectures Containerization
• Testing Automation
Faculty Leader
This program is led by Niranjan Pandey, who has over 20 years of experience in IT, and he has held leadership roles in several successful companies. As a chief cloud technologist, he has handled many design, development, build, integration, release, delivery management and migration of DevOps tools involving cloud infrastructure services such as AWS, Azure and GCP. He also has extensive experience writing puppet manifests for use with configuration management tools like Chef, Puppet, Jenkins and Ansible.
Niranjan is also presently serving as an advisor and a member of the board of directors for many technology firms.
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-devops-professional-cdevops-1
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-devops-professional-cdevops
For further information, please contact:
Yenny Ang
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
+65 6716 9980
Certified DevOps Professional (CDevOps™) Program Overview