(Video) Iran uprising grows to more cities with new strikes on 48th day
The nationwide uprising in Iran, consisting of continuous protests is entering its 48th day on Wednesday, with merchants in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Mahabad, Bukan, and Baneh closing their shops in solidarity with the nationwide uprising.
Nightly protests have erupted in several cities in Iran, including Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, where people are establishing control of their streets. Similar rallies are reported in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Bukan, and others.
In Karaj , locals were gathering to hold a ceremony and mark the 40th day Hadith Najafi, a young protester, was murdered by the regime’s oppressive security forces. High school students protested in the streets chanting slogans against the regime dictatorship.
People in the city of Nowshahr in Mazandaran Province of northern Iran held a ceremony marking the 40th-day Hananeh Kia, a local protester, was murdered by the regime’s security forces. The participants chanted “This is the year (Khamenei) is overthrown!
In the city of Khash in the Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran locals reported that armed assailants opened fire on the regime’s oppressive forces.
Locals in Saqqez, the capital of Kurdistan Province, are also taking to the streets and chanting anti-regime slogans.
This followed a restive night of protests and rallies by people in several districts of Tehran, and others in the cities of Arak and Ilam, among others. The city of Deholoran in Ilam Province also saw major confrontations between protesters and the regime’s security forces continue into the night.
Nightly protests have erupted in several cities across the country, including Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, where people are establishing control of their streets. Similar rallies are reported in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Bukan, and others. People in a number of metro stations across the capital Tehran were also seen chanting anti-regime slogans.
In the city of Khash in the Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran locals reported that armed assailants opened fire on a site of the regime’s oppressive security forces.
Tuesday saw an intense confrontation between locals and the regime’s oppressive security forces in Sanandaj of Kurdistan Province. Protesters are starting fires, establishing roadblocks, and chanting anti-regime slogans in numerous parts of the city. Hit-and-run crashes are also being reported by local activists.
In Tehran, authorities have deployed security units to the city’s famous Grand Bazaar to prevent anti-regime protests and store owners from closing their shops.
In Karaj, locals were gathering to hold a ceremony and mark the 40th day Hadith Najafi, a young protester, was murdered by the regime’s oppressive security forces. High school students in different cities are also protesting in the streets chanting different slogans against the rule of the mullahs’ regime dictatorship.
Locals were reporting authorities have fully disrupted internet connections in Sanandaj as protests are escalating across the city. College students in Zahedan, Tabriz, and Marivan, along with protesters in the Golshahr district of Karaj have also launched various protest measures to voice their dissent about the mullahs’ regime.
Students of the University of Science and Culture in Tehran, and others at the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences held protest sit-ins today in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide uprising. They’re protesting the regime’s increasing crackdown measures on campus and the suspension of many students from their studies.
People in the city of Nowshahr in Mazandaran Province of northern Iran held a ceremony marking the 40th-day Hananeh Kia, a local protester, was murdered by the regime’s security forces. The ceremony evolved into an anti-regime rally as the participants chanted “Mullahs must get!” and “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”
Starting on Monday morning, students in numerous universities and high schools checkered across the country relentlessly pursued their protests against the regime’s escalating crackdown through their official security forces and plainclothes agents.
There were many reports indicating the regime has dispatched its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) members in plainclothes to quell any and all anti-regime protests, only to see the Iranian people standing their ground and continuing their rallies.
Protests in Iran have to this day, expanded to at least 213 cities. Over 480 people have been killed, and more than 25,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 324 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
People in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Arak, and others were protesting well into the night and targeting regime-associated buildings with Molotov cocktails. Those chanting slogans were directly targeting the regime’s senior ranks and calling for regime change in Iran by the people of Iran.
All the while, strong criticism is being directed at both the IRGC and the paramilitary Basij Force. “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” are being heard in more cities throughout Iran.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the students of Iran’s universities and high schools in their continuing rallies and gatherings against the mullahs’ regime.
“Despite crackdown and threats, universities and high school students in Tehran, Sanandaj, Mashhad, Qazvin, Yazd, Isfahan, Tabriz and elsewhere came to the scene with chants of ‘Death to the dictator,’ ‘Freedom,’ and ‘Imprisoned students must be freed.’ This hurricane will continue until victory,” she said.
Freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters have been holding gatherings in Europe, the U.S., and Canada in support of their compatriots protesting the mullahs’ dictatorship. These gatherings have been seen in Geneva, Vancouver, Washington, Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Ottawa, and Nürnberg.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
