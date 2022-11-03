EnergiaSOI Announces Exclusive Association in Hong Kong
Building personalized educational support for neurodiverse students in Hong Kong
This is the only program in the world where IQ can be trained systemically. Medically it is impossible!”MUMBAI, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With great pride and tremendous gratitude, we announce a beginning of a new exclusive partnership between Adtigo Limited and Energia Wellbeing Global Pte Ltd. to transform personalized educational support for neurodiverse students in Hong Kong.
— Dr. Adrian Low
Adtigo Limited is spearheaded by Celebrity Psychologist Dr. Adrian Low and veteran Business Owner Mr. Ou Young, Chester.
ABOUT DR. ADRIAN LOW: He is a Leading Psychologist who has been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, Channel News Asia, and other major media channels in Hong Kong. Dr. Low is a Chartered Psychologist (British Psychological Society) and a Coaching Psychologist (International Society of Coaching Psychology) who has graduated with a Doctor of Clinical & Industrial/Organisational Psychology. Dr. Low’s workplace stress research has won the presidential award for doctoral research excellence at California Southern University and since then he has been invited to be a keynote speaker at many conferences worldwide. Dr. Low is the president of the Hong Kong Association of Psychology, a not-for-profit organization. Besides that, he is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Worcester as well as an adjunct lecturer at the HKU (University of Hong Kong) School of Professional and Continuing Education. More recently, Dr. Low has been elected as an advisor to the Mental Health for World Leaders.
ABOUT MR.OU YOUNG, CHESTER: Mr. Ou Young has an extremely strong network in the Asia Pacific Region where he has been in the insurance industry for over 25 years. That includes a strong doctor’s network in the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Ou Young is a Fellow Chartered Financial Practitioner and he is the Vice-chairman of the Global Business Association. Furthermore, Mr. Ou Young is the Deputy Director of the Fund-Raising Department of the Greater China’s Charity Federation. He’s an award-winning bearer, a well-established and acclaimed, recognized leader in the industry. Mr. Ou Young is a business owner and he brings and extends the network while he is doing business.
"We can invest in a kid’s future by spotting their talents. Also, this is a game changer for the elderly suffering from Dementia" says Mr. Ou Young.
ABOUT ENERGIA WELLBEING GLOBAL PTE LTD.
EnergiaSOI Programme - is dedicated to nurturing multi-faceted intelligence, and to the creation of the most effective and practical means of intervention suited to each individual's intellectual need. EnergiaSOI is a system of tests and training materials to develop intellectual learning abilities necessary for overall academic success. Train weak abilities and enhance strong ones. The key to remedying learning failure is to know why the failure is occurring and to have a systematic way for eliminating the cause. We help with both. Our structured cognitive development program will help each Neuro diverse child gain confidence in their learning abilities and cope with academic pressure better. Get to the root of learning difficulties by addressing the visual, auditory, and sensory integration problems that often cause poor academic performance. EnergiaSOI specializes in providing the necessary tools that enable children to reach their full learning potential.
OUR VISION
It is an honor for EnergiaSOI to work in an exclusive partnership with Adtigo Limited for the market of Hong Kong where we jointly offer an individualized learning program designed for children of all ages who are struggling to maintain academic performance. Together as a global educational company, we specialized in cognitive abilities training, which is very different from teaching or tutoring. Cognitive skills training strengthens the skills behind how students learn. Our vision is to work in partnership with educators for the common goal of helping students learn and achieve learning success. We work together to help students overcome learning obstacles. Our mission is to help the 1 in 5 children in the world who struggle with hidden learning challenges and have acquired learned helplessness. Now, more than ever, kids need to feel positive and empowered about schoolwork and their academic achievements.
