Edge Computing Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 132+Bn, at at a CAGR of 21+% from 2022 to 2028; The Insight Partners

According to our new research study on "Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Organization Size, Application, Industry, and Geography," the edge computing market is projected to reach US$ 132.11 billion by 2028 from US$ 40.84 billion in 2022; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2028.
Market Overview:
Edge computing is a distributed computing framework that brings enterprise applications closer to data sources, such as IoT devices or local edge servers. Clients’ data is processed at the periphery of an IT network, i.e., as close to the originating source as possible. Edge computing eliminates the need to move data from endpoints to the cloud and back again. It has improved speed, security, and privacy protections while reducing operational costs and latency, thereby bringing reliability and resiliency to high-speed operations. Edge computing exhibits ultrahigh network performance, deployment flexibility, integrated virtual probe, real-time analytics, and other benefits across various applications.
Edge Computing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
ADLINK Technology; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Dell Technologies; EdgeConnex Inc.; FogHorn Systems; International Business Machine Corporation; Litmus Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; and Vapor IO, Inc are among the key players in the edge computing market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and customer bases, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
In January 2020, IBM and Red Hat collaborated to launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G services.
In February 2022, Maxis, one of Malaysia’s largest telecom providers, collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to build the country’s first multi-access edge computing (MEC) solution for enterprises.
Recent Product Developments:
Year News
2022 Verizon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have expand 5G mobile edge-computing solutions to 19 metro areas in the United States.
2022 Amazon Web Services (AWS) and VMware have collaborated to offer 5G and edge computing solutions in the United States.
2022 Maxis, one of Malaysia’s largest telecoms providers, has collaborated up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to build the country’s first multi-access edge computing (MEC) solution for enterprises.
Scope of Edge Computing Market Report :
By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services)
By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)
By Application (Smart cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Content delivery, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, and Others),
By Industry (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Government, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Others)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Edge Computing Market
In Europe, the edge computing market is expected to rise significantly owing to the increasing influence of IoT on businesses, and the growing use of cloud computing and storage solutions. As the computing power moves closer to the edge, the regulatory bodies are framing policies to strengthen the demand for edge computing and build a secured environment for data usage. In February 2022. The Data Act was proposed to the Council and Parliament to make data available and set rules on data usage and access. In the post-pandemic recovery period, IoT is accelerating the transition of key sectors and helping them face fundamental challenges associated with the impact of the Ukraine crisis. the adoption of IoT allows them to attain energy resilience, integrate renewables, begin a transition toward e-mobility, and bring digitalization in key industrial processes. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have no significant impact on the edge computing market in Europe in the coming years.
Global Edge Computing Market- List of Companies:
Key Questions and Answers:
What are reasons behind edge computing market growth?
The increase in adoption of IoT across industries and extremely low latency and high availability of bandwidth is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.
What are market opportunities for edge computing market?
The introduction of autonomous vehicles and connected car infrastructure is expected to provide potential opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period.
Which region to dominate the edge computing market in the forecast period?
North America to dominate the edge computing market in 2021.
What are the future trend for edge computing market?
The rising trend of the adoption of 5G network across the world is expected to augment the demand for edge computing during the forecast period.
Who are the major vendors in the edge computing market?
ADLINK Technology; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Dell Technologies; EdgeConnex Inc.; FogHorn Systems; International Business Machine Corporation; Litmus Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; and Vapor IO, Inc. are the leading companies in the edge computing market.
