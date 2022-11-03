Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $1.5 Billion by 2020

Global Asia-Pacific Fish Oil market is expected to garner $1.5 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5% during the period 2015-2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising concern of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and eye & joint deterioration is propelling the consumption of omega-3 fish oil in pharmaceutical and supplements & functional food application segments in the region. The Asia Pacific fish oil industry is largely affected by the demand-supply gap, caused by stringent fishing quotas and adverse climatic conditions in the major fish producing countries. However, increasing fish oil production through fish by-products (such as the head, viscera and backbone of the fish) would minimize the demand-supply gap to a certain extent.

Presently, aquaculture application segment accounts for about 2/3rd of the Asia Pacific fish oil market revenue. China would continue to consolidate its leading position due to a high concentration of the aquaculture industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1179

Aquaculture application segment consumes about 5/7th of the APAC fish oil market. More than 80% of the fish oil is consumed by the aquaculture industry in China, and similar trend is observed across Vietnam and Indonesia as well. Supplements & functional food forms the second largest fish oil consumer segment and would emerge as one of the fastest growing segments over the forecast period. Japan held 2/3rd of the fish oil consumed in supplement and functional food application market. A significant rise in health concerns among Japans geriatric population, fuels a demand of nutritional and pharmaceutical grade fish oil in Asia Pacific region.

Key companies, such as Triple Nine A/S and Omega Protein Corporation are primarily focusing on merger and acquisition as key strategies in order to strengthen their presence in potential fish oil markets across Asia Pacific region. The report covers a detailed study of key players such as Copeinca AS, Pesquera Diamante S.A, Corpesca SA, TripleNine, Omega Protein Corporation, Arbee and Mukka Sea Foods Industries.

Key Findings of Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market:

Over the forecast period, supplement & functional foods and pharmaceuticals would emerge as the most lucrative fish oil application segments

3/5th of the Asia Pacific fish oil market is captured by China and Japan collectively

Most of the fish oil consumed in Asia is produced from Anchovies

Salmon and Trout are the two fish species that consumes the largest volume of aqua grade fish oil

Vietnam is among the top crude fish oil suppliers to China

Aquaculture and supplement & functional food are considered as the most attractive segment for investors in Asia pacific fish oil market

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1179

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.