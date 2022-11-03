JR Restaurant Group Serves the Community through its Bloomin' is Boomin' Social Impact Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise location owners of Outback Steakhouse, JR Restaurant Group, launched the Bloomin' is Boomin' program to serve the many communities who loyally support them by helping local charities, non-profits, and educational groups get funding, support, and meals.
Bloomin' is Boomin' assists local charity events and fundraisers in numerous ways, such as supplying food for charity events and raising awareness and funds for community causes. These events and sponsorships generally center around helping Active Duty Military Personnel, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and their families. Thus far, there have been more than $1,500,000 in in-kind donations and more than 150,000 meals served. This number only promises to grow as increased awareness prompts more community engagement and expands the number of collaborations between relevant stakeholders. All of them have a shared interest in promoting prosperous communities who may continue in the spirit of giving - a spirit which every society should foster.
The JR Restaurant Group was founded in 1993 by Steve Grantham, Sr., and has been family-focused since the beginning. They have always focused on people, and their Servin' The South initiatives aim to serve the community. By recognizing and fostering potential, the JR Restaurant Group aims to directly impact every person who walks through their doors. They have eight restaurants in Mississippi and Tennessee and support all those communities through collaboration with and support of military veterans, schools, Scouts BSA, disaster recovery efforts, and Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks. This diverse range of collaboration ensures that the initiative can reach numerous industries.
According to Steve Grantham, Jr., "people are everything. The communities around us are the fiber of our success. For all to succeed together, every person must have the opportunity to bloom; to have their potential fostered with constant support and encouragement." This philosophy starts with their employees, more than 750, who are encouraged to engage in discussions regarding successful business development, and whose commitment to the brand and what it stands for is essential not only to the success of the business but also to the organization's ability to engage in philanthropic endeavors.
To have a greater reach, the JR Restaurant Group has partnered with other big brands and organizations, including MSSP (Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program), All American Youth, MadCAAP (Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty), Southern Unlimited Outdoors, Courage Worldwide, Catch a Dream Foundation, The Trail of Honour, among numerous others. Through extensive collaboration, the program promises to have an immense impact on the well-being of the communities it serves.
This program complements the family-owned business' support of local Veterans Administrations and Mississippi Veterans homes in Collins, Jackson, Kosciusko, and Oxford, where annual dinners are provided for residents and staff members. In the past, the JR Restaurant Group has also sponsored Veterans Day events and the PT-17 trainer flyovers in 2012 and 2013 for Veteran's Day parades.
The support they are able to provide their communities is strengthened through continued engagement with business best practices, and they have recently sponsored the "It's All Relative" Ole Miss Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Family Business Symposium, as well as the “Serving the South” Collegiate Business Model Competition, all in the aim of making sure that not only their business succeeds, but all those serving, or hoping to serve, their communities. Family-owned businesses are core to this success which is why they must be given the opportunity to actively engage in critical thinking, have true engagement with other business who share the same hopes and trials, learn from each other, and get the chance to ensure a sustainable business model which may prosper not only in the present, but also in the future.
JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of JR franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D'Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee. Southern hospitality
Visit https://jrrestaurantgroup.com/bloomin-is-boomin/ to learn more about this initiative, and the many others that JR Restaurant Group supports, including how you can benefit from the programs, as well as how you can help.
Contact Details:
Steve Grantham, Jr.
JR Restaurant Group
+1 601-982-0568
granthamjr@jrrgroup.com