Digital Video Advertising Market worth $34.6 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 12.0% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digital Video Advertising Market is forecast to reach $34.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The rising dominance from e-commerce sector along with the growing usage of digital media globally is acting as major drivers towards significant market growth of digital video advertising. Moreover, with higher internet connectivity standards and technological growth such as implementation of AR in advertisement is also propelling the demands towards digital video advertising market. The growth of the online advertising market is attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and the high usage of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, Sky, and others for online buying and selling of products. Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by advertisers for better online advertising will drive market growth. AI can analyze huge data sets about consumer’s response to online advertising, and those insights are used to boost the performance of advertising companies, thereby driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Mobile Phones are expected to have a significant market growth during the forecast period in digital video advertising due to its growing affordability of smartphones and usage of social media applications.

2. Key market players such as Buzzfeed Inc. and Interactive Advertising Bureau have been helping towards significant market growth of digital video advertising in North America.

3. The rising adoption from eCommerce industry along with increased usage of digital media is some of the major driving factors towards significant growth of digital video advertising market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Mobile Phones are anticipated to have a major growth in the digital video advertising market during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 13.7% CAGR.

2. The linear advertising segment is projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Advertisers are using this platform to reach their targeted customers as it is relatively inexpensive compared to traditional advertising methods like TV advertisements; and also helps in reaching out a wide range of customers.

3. North America is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global digital video advertising market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 at 14.1% CAGR. Increasing growth of social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat and many others along with rising penetration of smartphones have been helping in propelling the market demands towards digital video advertising market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Video Advertising industry are -

1. Interactive Advertising Bureau

2. Buzzfeed Inc.

3. Mashable

4. Vice Media Group

5. Tremor International

