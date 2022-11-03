Identity Analytics Market Size Expected to Reach $28,326.5 Million with CAGR of 25.3% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Adoption towards Identity Analytics Solution to Boost Retail & E-Commerce Industry Drives the Identity Analytics Market Forward

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Identity Analytics Market size is forecast to reach $28,326.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2026. The rising rate of identity thefts or identity related frauds across financial firms, the growing need for identifying fraud detection tools across enterprises, along with surge of connected devices such as IoT and so on have been attributing to the market growth. In addition, the growing shift towards online transactions and digital payments while online shopping, demand for efficient customer management across healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, and others will also aid the market growth over time. Increasing shift towards BYOD trends creating governance and security risks for the enterprises will further drive the market forward in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Identity-Analytics-Market-Research-507643

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud identity analytics segment is analysed to emerge as the fastest growing segment during 2021-2026, owing to the growing deployment of cloud services, rise in security breach or cybercrimes within cloud environments and so on.

2. North America Identity Analytics market held the largest share in 2020, due to factors such as increasing penetration of cloud & IoT applications along with rise in identity related breach incidents across industries.

3. Increasing shift towards BYOD trends creating governance and security risks along with growing adoption to boost retail & e-commerce industry is analysed to significantly drive the global Identity Analytics market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507643

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud Identity Analytics market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rising adoption of cloud computing within enterprises, growing deployment of cloud based services, investment towards cloud infrastructure models and growing identity frauds within cloud environments have been attributing to the market growth.

2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global identity analytics market with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. According to a report of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the Indian Government had reported about over 2,90,445 cyber security incidents related to digital banking in 2020, which is 15.1% higher compared to 2019.

4. In response to this, about 75% of U.S and Canada banks have revealed their plans on investing in an identity management platform by the coming three years. Such factors are set to drive the market growth forward in the coming time.

5. North America region had dominated the global identity analytics market with a share of around 35% in 2020 and is also analysed to have a significant growth during 2021-2026. The growing number of identity related breach incidents across various industry verticals along with increasing penetration of cloud and IoT applications attribute to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Identity Analytics industry are -

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Securonix Inc.

3. LogRhythm Inc.

4. Verint Systems Inc.

5. Brainwave GRC

Click on the following link to buy the Identity Analytics Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507643

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Advanced Security Analytics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18645/advanced-security-analytics-market.html

B. Personal Identity Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Personal-Identity-Management-Market-Research-500670

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062