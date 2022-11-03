5G Market Size to Boost $64.2 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 65.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

5G Market Drivers Rising Adoption of M2M Communication System

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 5G Market is forecast to reach $64.2 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 65.0% from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is mainly driven by factors including growing demand for enhanced mobile broadband services along with virtual networking architecture in telecom industry, growing investment in development of 5G and machine-to-machine communication solutions. Apart from that, rising adoption of IoT and growing requirement for better digital ecosystem will accelerate the growth of the 5G industry. In addition, demand for high-speed connections, greater reliability and access to real time information also contribute towards the market growth. In addition, 5G supports Virtual Networking Architecture (NFV) as well as Distributed Network Function Virtualization’s (D-NFV), which is specifically designed to reduce the requirement of dedicated hardware. NFV also offers location, implementational as well as cost benefits to the network providers, which plays a major role in the growth of 5G market size. Hence, these factors are set to boost the market growth for 5G Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19728/5g-market-landscape.html

Key takeaways:

1. Non-standalone technology held the major market share in 2020, due to the early rollout of this technology.

2. Industrial sector is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high penetration of IoT and growing demand of M2M communication across industries.

3. APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the rising adoption of new technologies and growing investment for the development of 5Gs.

4. The market of 5G is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of M2M communication and IoT across industries.

5. The market is consolidated with top market players including Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and others.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19728

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Network Infrastructure, this market is segmented into Standalone and non-standalone network infrastructure. Non-standalone (NSA) held the highest market share of 100% in 2020, attributed to the early rollout of NSA technology across the world and the lack of standalone implementation.

2. The market for industrial sector is estimated to witness the highest market growth with a CAGR of 73.1%, during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing demand for better M2M communication solutions along with increasing penetration of IoT across industries is one of the major factors fuelling this growth.

3. According to Ericsson Mobility report published in November 2020, India is estimated to have 350 million 5G subscriptions by 2026, which will represent 27% of the total mobile connections in the country.

4. APAC region is estimated to witness the fastest market growth with a CAGR of 67.5%, during the forecast period 2021-2026.Many Asian countries including China, Japan and India are investing heavily for the development of 5g network infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 5G industry are -

1. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

3. Nokia Corporation

4. ZTE Corporation

5. NEC Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the 5G Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19728

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Wireless Infrastructure Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16386/wireless-infrastructure-market.html

B. 5G Connector Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18776/5g-connector-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062