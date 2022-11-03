Demand for CBD Products for Dogs Has Skyrocketed 514% in the Last 5 Years
The hope is that there will be more research into and regulation of CBD products for dogs so that veterinarians can advise dog owners on the safest way to utilize them.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular dog veterinary website SeniorTailWaggers.com reveals significant findings that the demand for dog Cannabidiol (CBD) products is skyrocketing, as indicated by Google Trends data over the last ten years. CBD is a chemical derived from the hemp plant, and is commonly used for reducing pain and anxiety in dogs.
More and more dog owners are turning to the web to look for CBD products to help with their dog’s health and wellness. The number of queries on Google for CBD products and CBD information for dogs has increased 514% in the last five years according to Google Trends. Ahrefs, a leading search data analytics company, estimates that there are over 475,000 average monthly searches for terms related to CBD or other cannabis-related products for dogs (Source: https://seniortailwaggers.com/wp-content/uploads/ahref-screenshot.jpg).
Following the increase in states that have legalized cannabis products for humans, dog owners are now more likely to use these products to enhance their older pets’ health and quality of life. Due to limited studies and reports available on CBD for animals, dog owners are turning to Google to find information on CBD products to help manage pain, arthritis, seizures, allergies, hyperactivity, anxiety, cancers, joint issues, and other health problems, in their pets.
But are CBD products safe or effective for dogs?
Dr. Carolyn Chen (DVM), veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers, states that “The few studies on CBD use in dogs have mostly focused on its use as an adjunct therapy for osteoarthritis and seizures due to epilepsy. In a pilot study by Colorado State University (Source: https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.254.11.1301), CBD use in epileptic dogs caused a significant decrease in seizure frequency. In a Cornell University study, dogs with osteoarthritis (Source: https://doi.org/10.3389/fvets.2018.00165) showed a decrease in pain and increase in activity with CBD use.”
She further explains: “Dog owners may have a hard time finding information about the use of cannabis products. For many veterinarians, the fear of legal repercussions and uncertainty about the CBD products available prevents them from recommending or even legally discussing cannabis use with pet owners. The hope is that there will be more research into and regulation of CBD products for dogs so that veterinarians can advise dog owners on the safest way to utilize them to improve their dogs’ quality of life.”
Dr. Jamie Whittenburg (DVM), veterinarian director at Senior Tail Waggers, cautions that “There are no FDA-approved CBD products for pets, and more studies need to be performed investigating whether or not CBD has any utilization in veterinary medicine. CBD can be dangerous for pets for many reasons.”
