An Ultimate Guide to Construction Equipment Market Expected to Reach $322.0 Billion by 2031, Says AMR

increase in government investments in development of new roads and infrastructure &, highways and bridges has provided lucrative growth in the market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟎𝟏.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟐𝟐.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟖%

The construction equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to expansion of building and construction industries. In addition, increase in government investments in development of new roads and infrastructure and upgrading existing roads, highways and bridges has provided lucrative growth in the market. Also, the expansion of oil and gas as well as mining sector has created growth opportunity for construction equipment.

Construction equipment are specially designed machinery used to perform construction operations. These equipment are used for different functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The global market covers different industries such as construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, and oil & gas.

The heavy construction equipment segment dominates the a market and compact construction equipment segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The heavy equipment or vehicles used for activities involved in construction such as excavation, heavy lifting, tunneling, and material handling.a The demand for heavy construction equipment such as excavators, loaders, motor graders, and backhoes is on a rise at a significant pace due to increase in building activities

Furthermore, the global construction equipment market report holds out a detailed estimation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth so as to aid the frontrunners in formulating new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other players.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

By Equipment Type

• Heavy construction equipment

• Compact construction equipment

By Type

• Loader

• Cranes

• Forklift

• Excavator

• Dozers

• Others

By Application

• Excavation and Mining

• Lifting and Material handling

• Earth Moving

• Transportation

• Others

By End User

• Oil and gas

• Construction and Infrastructure

• Manufacturing

• Mining

AB VOLVO, CATERPILLAR INC., CNH Industrial N.V., DEERE & COMPANY, DOOSAN INFRACORE CO. LTD., HITACHI LTD., J C BAMFORD EXCAVATORS LTD., KOMATSU LTD., Liebherr-International AG, XCMG GROUP

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The global construction equipment market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global construction equipment market opportunity.

• The global construction equipment market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

