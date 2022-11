Drivers are reminded that the Quick Bridge on Quick Station Road south of Telkwa will remain closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the bridge replacement project.

A short detour is available to residents of Quick to access Telkwa and Highway 16 via Lawson Road.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in February 2023.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits, traffic control devices and flag persons.

For the most up-to-date information before travel, drivers can check: DriveBC.ca