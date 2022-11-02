Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 286,032 in the last 365 days.

B.C. supports decision-making agreements with Indigenous Peoples

CANADA, November 2 - Proposed changes to the Judicial Review Procedure Act (JRPA) will provide transparency and clarity for judicial reviews of decisions made under consent-based decision-making agreements with Indigenous Peoples.

The proposed amendments are part of government’s implementation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which created a means for Indigenous Peoples to fully participate in decisions that affect them, through decision-making agreements with the Province. The JRPA governs judicial reviews of decisions made by a wide variety of government decision-makers and sets out what remedies a court may grant. Judicial reviews ensure these decisions have been made reasonably, fairly and within the decision-maker’s authority.

The proposed amendments clarify that when Indigenous governing bodies exercise their right to give or deny consent, the JRPA processes will apply to that consent decision in the same way as they apply to the government’s decision following that consent.

The Ministry of Attorney General worked in close collaboration with the First Nations Leadership Council, the Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations, and several section 35 rights holders, such as the shíshálh  Nation, to develop these amendments.

Supporting the implementation of decision-making agreements under the Declaration Act is an important part of the Province’s commitment to lasting and meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Learn More:

To learn more about consent-based decision-making agreements, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/indigenous-people/new-relationship/united-nations-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples/making-decisions-together

For a news release about consent-based decision-making agreements, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022PREM0034-000899

To learn more about the Declaration Act Action Plan, visit: https://declaration.gov.bc.ca/

 

You just read:

B.C. supports decision-making agreements with Indigenous Peoples

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.